The adhesions to the petition launched by La Stampa, the appeal for Fahimeh Karimi, the mother of three volleyball coaches, who shared a cell with Alessia Piperno and was sentenced to death by Tehran, exceeded 300,000 signatures. The next step now is the delivery to the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in via Nomentana 361 in Rome. The appointment is at 12 on Sunday 8 January, and the director Massimo Giannini himself will deposit the collected signatures.

From journalists to representatives of institutions and celebrities, the initiative continues to gather support and keep the light on what is happening in Iran, where the repression continues. Signing the appeal via change.org (here is the link) were, among others, Liliana Segre and Jovanotti, Fabio Fazio, Chiara Ferragni, Fedez and Slow Food. —