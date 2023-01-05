Expectations for 2023 have just begun for sport in our province and surroundings: from the hunger for victories of Prosecco Doc Imoco to the battles of Treviso Basket and Benetton Rugby.

Volleyball: slam goal

For the Prosecco Doc, the Coppa Italia arrives immediately

Having won the Super Cup and the Club World Cup, Imoco Prosecco Doc already has its focus on its next objective: January 25, quarterfinals of the Italian Cup against Cuneo, on that F4 weekend in Bologna. In 2023 Conegliano also wants to go all the way in the other two tournaments, despite the competition towards the championship final (May 6 match-1, match-5 on 14, these are the indicative dates) and Champions League (SuperFinal on May 20 or 21 ).

Football: Treviso dreams

Montebelluna hunting for salvation in D

Ambitions largely to be reviewed: in B the Cittadella now has to save itself, as well as Venice (the tournament ends on May 19), a step further down is the relaunch of Padua (the return final is on June 11, who knows. ..), in D the Union Clodiense remains a big one, with Este and Campodarsego behind, Monte and Portogruaro in trouble. Category that dreams of Treviso, the best first round in its history.

Basketball: TvB swing

In B, Rucker tries big business

Healthy movement in the Northeast: Reyer was recovering in the league and a thought about the Eurocup isn’t forbidden, TvB has put salvation in its sights. In B Mestre, Rucker and Virtus aim high, Petrarca surprises. Among women, Umana threatens Schio in Italy and wants to dominate the Eurocup, the Lupe for the playoffs. A2, Npt towards the postseason, Ponzano must fight for salvation.

Athletics: Tecucean top

The 19th century player is aiming for the European and World Cup

At the World Cup in Budapest (August 17-27) we hope to see Catalin Tecuceanu, before the indoor Europeans in Istanbul (March 2-5). Spotlights on Borga’s return to the 400s, the year of the consecration for Epis. In addition to the middle-distance runner Moretton, the hedge runners Gatto and Feletto aspire to the blue. Watch out for Faggin, tricolor 100 and 200 junior, and for Lazzaro (nineteenth century runner) and Ganz (hurdler).

Rugby: blue oval

Benetton, playoff goal towards the top levels

The objectives remain of the highest level: Benetton focuses on the playoffs of the United Rugby Championship, but must start winning abroad. Petrarca is looking for a tricolor encore: the final at the Lanfranchi will be on May 27th. In February and March lots of blue, for a 6 Nations level. In the women’s field, Valsugana dictates the law, but has to deal with Villorba.

Cycling: the Giro is back

The first time in Caorle, stage finish

The Giro d’Italia arrives for the first time in Caorle. On 24 May – 17th stage, 192 km – he will plant the pink flag: stage for sprinters with start from Pergine Valsugana and passage in the Marca (Treviso included). The following day – stage 18, 160 km and 3,700 meters in altitude – the Oderzo-Val di Zoldo (Palafavera) will take shape, then on the 26th from Longarone to the Tre Cime di Lavaredo.

Swimming: Japanese dreams

World Cup in Fukuoka, European Championships in Romania

The 2023 appointment is in Japan: there are the World Championships in long course in Fukuoka from 14 to 30 July, with Manuel Frigo, Margherita Panziera, Paolo Conte Bonin, Thomas Ceccon and Ilaria Cusinato who will have to go from the “classic” Spring of Riccione . Then from 5th to 10th December European Championships in Otopeni (Romania). No 25 km world championship for Barbara Pozzobon: race cancelled.

Motori: the era of rally

Sernagiotto accelerates in the USA Endurance

Full motoring calendar in our area, dates to be confirmed: on May 28 the Rally della Marca, on August 6 it’s the turn of the Città di Scorzè Rally, on December 3 the Adriatic Champions Race returns to Jesolo and a week later the Prealpi Master Show in Sernaglia . Drivers to keep an eye on: Sernagiotto (endurance), Zanin brothers (European and Italian rally), Signor (Italian Asphalt Rally). Low, European or Italian?

Marathons: hello Treviso

Padua and Venice remain, record numbers

Treviso “drops” its Marathon (it was scheduled for March 26) after the organizers’ renunciation in controversy with the Municipality, while the Padua marathon (April 23) and the Venice marathon (October 22) remain very confirmed, already high membership. In our area there are also the Mezze and the 10 km, also characteristics such as the Prosecco Run: it will be on December 3rd.

5-a-side football: high Came

Movement in turmoil, categories to be saved

If Came Dosson is experiencing the year of rebirth and a championship semi-final is not impossible, Petrarca must get up from the shallows of the red zone. In A2, Sporting Altamarca is surprising, dangerous in the playoffs, which remain the goal of the City of Mestre. With Villorba detached, Fenice VeneziaMestre is instead at the bottom: either they speed up or relegation is obvious.

Volleyball: salvation run

Chance Padova, Motta now desperate

In the Superlega, good chances of salvation for Volleyball Padova, must defend themselves against the return of Siena: last day on March 12th. In A2 almost desperate Hrk Motta, very last, one category below Monselice and San Donà are damned, less chance for the Tbm. From 28 August to 16 September the men’s European Championships, from 15 August to 3 September the women’s, with Italy holding both trophies.