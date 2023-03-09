Home World 4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern Ionian Sea (MARE)
World

4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern Ionian Sea (MARE)

by admin
4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern Ionian Sea (MARE)

by weathersicily.it – ​​4 hours ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today Thursday 09 March 2023 at 00:41 a shock of magnitude 4.3 was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 24.9 km. The epicenter was…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Magnitude 4.3 earthquake in the Southern Ionian Sea (MARE) appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

