by weathersicily.it – ​​4 hours ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today Thursday 09 March 2023 at 00:41 a shock of magnitude 4.3 was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 24.9 km. The epicenter was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Magnitude 4.3 earthquake in the Southern Ionian Sea (MARE) appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».