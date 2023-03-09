DAZN expert Sandro Wagner receives a message from reporter legend Béla Rethy during the round of 16 in the Champions League between FC Bayern and PSG and reads it live on TV. The co-commentator had previously appealed to Robert Habeck.

FC Bayern also wins the second leg against Paris St. Germain and advances to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Choupo-Moting shoots Munich on the road to victory. Gnabry makes everything clear shortly before the end.

Sport Round of 16 against PSG In the middle of the Bayern game, Béla Rethy reports to the DAZN commentator

Et is less than three months ago that Béla Rethy retired. The ZDF reporter legend commented on her last football game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the semifinals of the French against Morocco. Rethy recently told the best anecdotes from his life as a reporter in a very humorous way in the “Bild” podcast “Phrasen Mäher”.

On Wednesday evening, however, Rethy was suddenly back in FC Bayern’s round of 16 second leg in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain. At least indirectly. The strong performance of a Munich central defender had forced Rethy to send a short message. Sandro Wagner, addressee and working as co-commentator at Rethy’s side at the World Cup, read the text out loud.

“Béla Rethy wrote to me five minutes ago,” Wagner explained, as usual at DAZN as an expert alongside commentator Jan Platte, when Matthijs de Ligt had kept FC Bayern in the game with his rescue effort, and quoted: “De Ligt unbelievable strong. Chiellini school. And the fact that he’s struggling like that now, dear Béla, is of course perfect.”

His voice is German TV history: Béla Réthy has commented on football games on ZDF since the 1980s Source: pa/dpa/Robert Michael

The experienced observer seemed to have guessed it beforehand. In this way, viewers not only learned Rethy’s opinion of the Dutch international, but also that Wagner found enough time to check his news in addition to his apt and entertaining analysis.

Sandro Wagner against speed limits on motorways

Wagner had previously created a topic of conversation in the game when he discussed the speed limit on German autobahns. After a running duel between the quick Kingsley Coman from Munich and Nuno Mendes, the former national soccer player said: “This is the left lane, German autobahn without speed limit, which I hope will remain that way, dear Mr. Habeck.”

This statement by the 35-year-old caused a lot of comments on social networks, there was criticism and approval. After the soundings in 2021, Greens leader Robert Habeck said with a view to the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP that his party “could not enforce” a speed limit. Federal Transport Minister is Volker Wissing from the FDP.

However, Rethy’s expertise was underlined during the first half. De Ligt kept Bayern in the game with his outstanding goal-line action. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer dribbled unnecessarily against Achraf Hakimi in his own penalty area. The Dutchman then straddled Vitinhas’ shot at the empty goal centimeters from the line (38′). “Greetings go out to Béla Rethy,” said Jan Platte, while everyone else raved about the rescuer from the Netherlands, at least after the game.

“Matthijs just loves to defend,” praised Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann after the game: “There are so many defenders who stop running because they say: ‘The scene is already over’. But he just loves defending. He recognizes the situation and is up for it. It’s an unbelievable situation. Nine out of ten in the world stop.”

Above all, Sommer himself was grateful that the man in front was able to iron out the mistake: “I’ll put a truck of Swiss chocolate in front of his door.”

