Armed to the teeth, according to an initial reconstruction, he is approached the branch of the bank he worked for. And here he opened fire. But not only. The man was live streaming on social media while carrying out the massacre,

I am at least five people who lost their livesincluding the attacker, and eight others were injured, including two seriously, during the shooting this morning (in America) all’Old National Bank a Louisville, nel Kentucky.

This was announced by the deputy chief of the Louisville Metropolitan Police, Colonel Paul Humphreyexplaining that two police officers were shot during the firefight. One of the two seriously injured is a police officer who is currently undergoing surgery, Humphrey said.

The Louisville, Kentucky killer was identified in 23enne Connor Sturgeon. The American media report it. Sturgeon had worked at the Old National Bank where, armed with an Ar-15opened fire and killed five people.

At 8.30 in the morning, with the opening of the offices, Sturgeon entered the bank, armed with an Ar-15 war rifle, and put his plan into action. Under his blows died Tommy Elliott, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Josh Barrick, 40 and Juliana Farmer, 57.

Elliott was a bank executive, Barrick had been married for a few months and had recently posted an image of a barbecue on Facebook, Farmer was about to become a grandmother and announced it to his friends on social media just yesterday. Among the injured there is also a 26-year-old policeman, Nicholas Wilt, which entered service at the end of March. Shot in the head, the officer underwent surgery and remains in serious condition.

Between the victims there would be too two “dear friends” of the governor of Kentuckythe democrat Andy Beshearwere killed in a bank shooting in Louisville.

He said it himself at a press conference. “It’s horrible,” the governor underlined with tears in his eyes. “Two of my dear friends didn’t make it. One is in the hospital,” Beshear said, urging everyone to pray for the victims.

The dismissal must have been the trigger for something the killer had been harboring for some time. In an essay written in 2018, a University of Alabama user who signed himself Connor Sturgeon confessed to self-esteem issues. “In middle and high school – he wrote – I had difficulty feeling at ease, and this ended up leaving me with a negative image that still persists today. Making friends has never been easy, for this reason, compared to others, I have a greater experience to find myself alone”.

The one that took place today in Louisville, Kentucky, is the 145th shooting in 2023 in the United States. The data refers to the so-called ‘mass shootings’, shootings with at least four people injured or killed. In counting the victims, the aggressor is not considered. This is what emerges from the study by Gun Violence Archive, the American non-profit organization that collects verified and official data on gun victims. Out of 100 days of 2023, shootings exceed the average of one per day. In just the month of Aprilthere have been in the United States 15 shootings resulting in 14 deathsincluding the five confirmed dead in today’s Louisville shooting, and nearly 60 injured.

The man who shot up a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, allegedly acted alone and had some connection with the institution chosen for the massacre. This was reported by the police speaking with the press, as reported by CNN. Authorities are working to establish what kind of “connection” there was, albeit from a preliminary investigation the man would appear to be a former employee of the institution. The police also ensured that they acted “immediately”, about three minutes after the first call arrived at the station in the morning, added the deputy chief of the Louisville Metro Police, Paul Humphrey. When officers arrived at the scene, the man was still shooting before being killed by the police.

“Elaine and I are shocked from the news coming out of Louisville. Thanks to our first responders for their courage. Our prayers to the victims, their families and the city of

Louisville while we await further information,” he wrote on Twitter Mithc McConnell, Republican leader in the Senatecommenting on the Kentucky shooting.