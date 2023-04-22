5 people died in a serious car accident in Australia, 3 Taiwanese and 1 Hongkonger died in a foreign land – Sing Tao Global Network

12
- 5 people died in a serious car accident in Australia, 3 Taiwanese and 1 Hongkonger died in a foreign land Sing Tao World Wide Web
- The couple went to work in Australia for 2 months and were hit to death by “drug driving”. Mother cried heartbroken: the only son just left like this | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Australia speeding caused 5 deaths in car accident, 3 working holiday Taiwanese were killed- International- Instant International| 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Taiwanese couple on working holiday in Australia crashed to death!She’s suing for hit-and-run driving after losing her only son Chinatimes.com
- 5 dead in fatal car accident in Australia, 4 working holiday Hong Kong and Taiwan people killed | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News