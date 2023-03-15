Home World 50 meters under a frozen lake – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) The freediver David Vencl established the new diving world record in the Engadine in Switzerland. The 40-year-old Czech sank more than fifty meters below the surface dethe frozen lake of Silswithout even wearing a wetsuit. When he emerged, he had blood loss.

“Probably damaged his trachea. According to him the problem arose in the descent to about 40 meters. Looking at the watch that indicated the depth, he made a movement with his head, which with the pressure and the cold water created imbalances in his throat,” explained the spokesman, Pavel Kalous. For safety, he was taken to the hospital for further tests and then was discharged. (LaPresse)

