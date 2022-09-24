Home World 5,190 new cases in Hong Kong will be temporarily suspended_Zhu Jun_Positive_Patient
Original title: Hong Kong’s 5,190 new cases of epidemic briefing will be suspended

(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The briefing on the outbreak of 5,190 additional cases in Hong Kong will be suspended

China News Agency, Hong Kong, September 24 (Reporter Han Xingtong) The Center for Health Protection of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Department of Health announced on the 24th that as of 0:00 that day, there were 5,190 new positive cases of the new coronavirus in Hong Kong. In view of the stabilization of the epidemic, the SAR government will suspend the briefings on the epidemic from the 25th.

Zhang Zhujun, director of the Infectious Diseases Division of the Centre for Health Protection, said that of the new cases, 5,038 were local cases, of which 1,168 were positive for nucleic acid testing and 3,870 were positive for rapid testing. There are another 152 imported cases.

In response to the stabilization of the epidemic, the SAR government will suspend the press conference on the epidemic from the 25th. Zhang Zhujun said that he would like to thank the citizens for their patience and cooperation in various anti-epidemic measures over the past two years. I hope everyone can continue to work hard so that everyone can return to a more normal life soon.

Guan Huimin, chief administrative manager of the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, said that there are currently 2,114 confirmed patients in hospital, of which 201 are newly confirmed patients. In the past day, seven new deaths were reported, involving six men and one woman, aged between 72 and 93. (Finish)Return to Sohu, see more

