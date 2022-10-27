The 53rd International Eucharist Congress will be held in Quito, Ecuador in 2024. Pope Francis approved the choice for the city on March 20 last year. It will be marking the 150th anniversary of the nation’s dedication to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

(Vatican News Network)The 53rd International Eucharist Congress will be held in Quito, Ecuador from September 8 to 15, 2024. A statement from the Holy See Commission for the International Eucharistic Assembly reads that Archbishop Espinos of Quito, Archbishop Cabrera, president of the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference, and Archbishop Carrascoza, the Holy See’s ambassador to Ecuador, on October 26. The news was officially announced at a press conference. The Holy See Press Office announced on March 20, 2021 that Pope Francis has approved Quito, Ecuador, as the venue for the next Eucharistic Assembly. It will mark the 150th anniversary of the dedication of Ecuador to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The Holy See Commission for the International Eucharistic Congress explained that from now on, “the concrete preparations and the spiritual preparations of the 53rd International Eucharist Congress will officially begin”. Information can be found on the website of the International Eucharist Congress 2024 and the website of the Holy See Commission for the International Eucharist Congress. The Holy See Press Office explained more than a year ago that the next International Eucharist Congress “will show the success of the Eucharist in promoting evangelization and faith renewal in Latin America”.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn