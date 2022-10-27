Source title: The Houxi River in the Summer Palace has become an Internet celebrity punching place. In order to “the most beautiful reflection”, more than 300 catties of fallen leaves are salvaged a day

In the Houxi River Scenic Area of ​​the Summer Palace, staff are salvaging fallen leaves.Photo by our reporter Wu Di "An oversized tree umbrella spreads to the lake. When the light falls from the gaps between the leaves, the orange-red leaves are reflected on the green lake. This is the most beautiful autumn in Beijing." "Deep in the garden, the sunlight brings the old The temperature, the maple leaves are opposite to the lake water, it is the color of autumn, gentle, stable, and extremely gorgeous"… In the eyes of netizens, this "most beautiful autumn" is the new Internet celebrity check-in place in the past two years – Houxi of the Summer Palace river. Houxi River, also called Houhu Lake, is located in the north of Longevity Mountain and is relatively remote. This week, Houxi River ushered in the most beautiful season of the year. The reporter saw that there are ash, ginkgo, hackberry, and maple and quercus plants on both sides of the strait. As the temperature drops, the leaves appear orange and yellow. The colorful leaves and the calm Houxi River form a rare autumn landscape in the north. The cruise boat travels back and forth between Suzhou Street and Kunming Lake from Houxi River. The combination of dynamic and static, the scenery is beautiful and pleasant, attracting a large number of tourists to punch in and take pictures. Wang Peng, captain of the Summer Palace service team, told reporters that in order to create a clear and clear lake surface for tourists, the staff cleans up fallen leaves at any time. At 4:50, in the dark night, the workers had already assembled and were ready to start their day's work. 9 am to 10 am is the best time to shoot "the most beautiful reflection". "We have to clean up the fallen leaves before a large number of tourists arrive." At 7 o'clock, Master Li Hai supported a small boat into the water to salvage the fallen leaves. He used a huge scooping net to scoop up the fallen leaves and put them in black garbage bags. After a while, a large garbage bag was filled. "It's full of water, and it's quite heavy. It's estimated to weigh about 100 pounds." Master Li said, picking up a bag of fallen leaves with both hands and handing it to Master Du on the shore. After two hours of salvage, the fallen leaves all over the lake were salvaged clean. This kind of leaf salvage work has to be carried out at noon and at night. After a day, at least 3 large bags and more than 300 catties of leaves can be picked up. Around 9 o'clock, tourists came one after another, and the mirror-like clear lake surface appeared on the Houxi River. The blue sky and colorful leaves were reflected in the lake, forming a natural watercolor painting. Tourists raised their cameras one after another to freeze the beauty in the camera.

