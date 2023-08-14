5G subscriptions are growing worldwide and are estimated to reach 1.5 billion by the end of 2023

5G stimulates the market launch of new mobile phone offers. Despite the geopolitical challenges and the macroeconomic slowdown of some markets, operators continue to invest in 5G, as emerges from the new edition of Mobility Report di Ericsson disclosed last Juneo. Following the launch of 5G services in August 2022, the large Indian market is experiencing a season of massive rollouts of the new standard under the Digital India initiative.

There are around 10 million 5G subscriptions in India as of the end of 2022 and it is estimated that it will account for around 57% of mobile phone subscriptions in the country by the end of 2028, making it the fastest growing region globally.

L’latest report from Ericsson it also reveals that 5G subscription uptake in North America has been stronger than anticipated in previous editions. In fact, at the end of 2022, North America had the highest penetration of 5G subscriptions globally, at 41%.

5G subscriptions are on the rise in every region of the world and are expected to reach a total figure of 1.5 billion by the end of 2023. Global mobile network data traffic continues to grow and average monthly usage is expected for smartphones will exceed 20 GB by the end of 2023.

The report also reveals continued revenue growth in key 5G markets. Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks at Ericsson, says: “5G has surpassed one billion subscriptions worldwide, while also generating positive revenue growth for operators operating in more advanced markets. We see a strong link between the increase in 5G subscriptions and the revenues from the services offered. Over the past two years, the introduction of 5G services in the world‘s top twenty markets has resulted in a 7% increase in revenues. This trend demonstrates the growing value of 5G, benefiting both users and operators.”

Globally, around 240 operators have launched commercial 5G services and around 35 have deployed standalone (SA) 5G networks. The most common 5G services, aimed at end consumers, are advanced mobile broadband (eMBB), fixed wireless access (FWA), gaming and some AR/VR-based services, such as distance learning.

The report also reveals that 5G is also boosting the way operators package their new mobile offerings. For example, it is increasingly common to offer bundles with various entertainment services, such as television, music streaming or cloud gaming platforms. About 58% of 5G operators already do it, according to different formulas.

More than 100 operators, or about 40% of the total FWA service providers, currently offer Fixed Wireless Access on 5G networks.

L’FWA is growing rapidly in terms of:

Number of mobile operators offering FWA Percentage of those offering FWA on 5G Percentage of operators with speed-based tariffs Amount of data traffic handled, with the increase in both the number of connections and the volume of traffic per connection.

It is estimated that by 2028, 80% of FWA connections will be on the 5G network.

Share this article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

