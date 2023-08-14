Jablonec’s collapse, half time was enough for the Spartans to demolish

0
It was supposed to be a festive moment for Jablonec on the newly renovated playing field, but soon the first home game in the new league year turned into a nightmare. Sparta’s footballers, despite starting, for example, without captain Krejčí or offensive players Birmančevič, Haraslín and Kuchta, won 5:1, while the Praguers scored all five goals before the break. The North Bohemians claimed the biggest home defeat in the history of the top independent competition.
