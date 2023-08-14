Discovery of the diet of gladiators. They were almost vegetarians and drank ashes » Science News

Thanks to analyzes of isotopes and trace elements present in bones, experts from the Medical Universities of Vienna and Bern have found that the diet of gladiators was based on cereals with very little meat. The discovery was made thanks to the investigations on the human remains of the cemetery of the gladiators of Ephesus, in Turkey. What appears is that the consumption of meat was decidedly limited and this, perhaps, not to save money since the impresarios earned money very high figures and therefore they would not have saved on the feeding of their samples, if they could have guaranteed better performance. Rather, a diet rich in carbohydrates, associated with protein inputs from legumes, immediately guaranteed energy and a healthy diet sufficient protein intake. The book entitled “Studies on stable isotopes and trace elements on gladiators and contemporary Romans of Ephesus (Turkey, 2nd and 3rd century AD) – Implications for differences in diet” signed by Sandra Losch, Negahnaz Moghaddam, Carlo Grossschmidt, Daniele U Risser and Fabiano Kanz is was published by Plus one.

“The gladiator cemetery unearthed in Efes in 1993 was built between the 2nd and 3rd century AD. – say the experts – The purpose of this research is to reconstruct the diversified diet, the social stratification and migration of the inhabitants of Roman Ephesus and of the gladiators. A total of 53 people were studied, including 22 gladiators. All consumed wheat and barley as a staple food. Some people show indications of vegetable consumption. The values ​​of a female in the gladiator cemetery and those of a gladiator differ from all other individuals because they probably migrated from another geographical area or consumed different foods. The high presence of calcium in gladiators could indicate a frequent use of vegetable ash, as indicated in ancient texts”. The drink fortified the bones, perhaps making them more flexible and resistant.