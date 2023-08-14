Argentina: Milei after the triumph, ‘it is the end of the corrupt caste’ – Final hour

A victory that will put an end to “the parasitic, thieving and useless caste of this country”: thus the Argentine ultra-liberal, Javier Milei, commented on his surprise triumph in yesterday’s presidential primaries that, with 30% of the preferences obtained, he he sees as the main favorite in the October election.



In the wake of this success, what some have dubbed Argentina’s Jair Bolsonaro now believes he can further swell the ranks of his supporters.



“We are in a position to win in the first round… a third of Argentines have decided to switch,” he said in his first speech after the release of the official figures.



“We are facing the end of the caste model, that model whose maximum expression is the aberration called social justice which only produces fiscal deficits. Today we took the first step towards the rebirth of Argentina,” he added.



In his government program Milei promises, among other things, to cut public administration jobs, the ‘dollarisation’ of the currency, the privatization of public services (including health and education) and the elimination of the central bank.



