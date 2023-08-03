Health system at risk, worn out and decimated staff – Healthcare

Personnel of the National Health System diminished and aged, for the most part dissatisfied with the salary and career prospects and less than half satisfied with the overall working condition: this is the photograph taken by thethe Inapp with the Report “Aging in healthcare according to which – he underlines – “the medical staff are well beyond the brink of a nervous breakdown”.

Three out of 4 operators complain about physical effort, nine out of 10 for salary and career prospects. Almost all for mental and emotional effort (97% and 93% of subjects, respectively).

Between 2008 and 2018, mainly due to the blockage of turnover and the cuts in health care costs envisaged by the regional recovery plans, the NHS staff was reduced by over 41 thousand units. This has led to a progressive increase in the average age, which in 2020 was around 51 for doctors and 47 for nurses. Furthermore, by 2027, approximately 28% of medical personnel and 8% of nursing personnel are expected to retire.

“The problem of the shortage of health personnel – he explains Sebastiano Fadda, president of the Inapp – it risks taking on such dimensions in Italy as to compromise both the levels of well-being at work of the employees, already normally at risk of burnout, and the very sustainability of our Health Service, also due to unresolved structural problems in terms of relations between the public system and private operators”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

