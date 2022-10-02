“Athletes! On the grid!” the instructor commands at the beginning of the Military Dynamic Gymnastics lesson to the students, who arrange themselves one behind the other, lined up and covered, just like in the army. The sport inspired by the military world has landed in the gyms of the schools of Florence. And it is immediately controversial. Watching the athletes dressed in military t-shirts and shorts do free body gymnastics and barefoot obeying the commands given by an instructor, it seems like watching a recruits drill.