Home Health Military gymnastics in school gyms. Criticism and questioning at Palazzo Vecchio
Health

Military gymnastics in school gyms. Criticism and questioning at Palazzo Vecchio

by admin
Military gymnastics in school gyms. Criticism and questioning at Palazzo Vecchio

“Athletes! On the grid!” the instructor commands at the beginning of the Military Dynamic Gymnastics lesson to the students, who arrange themselves one behind the other, lined up and covered, just like in the army. The sport inspired by the military world has landed in the gyms of the schools of Florence. And it is immediately controversial. Watching the athletes dressed in military t-shirts and shorts do free body gymnastics and barefoot obeying the commands given by an instructor, it seems like watching a recruits drill.

See also  "Elden Ring" game mastering completed, more game-related details released - Elden Ring - Gamereactor

You may also like

The Giovanni Maria Pace award to Irma D’Aria

Gastro-intestinal cancers, 78 thousand new cases in Italy...

It’s good for your health, let’s take it...

Female tumors: in 10 years + 34% of...

Play Dog Mileo, ribbon cutting for the Pet...

“New gym at the service of young people”

listeria | Gazzetta.it

Breakfast, recommended foods and those not recommended for...

Covid-19 and flu, how to prevent them and...

Is the child lazy and listless? Not at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy