Actor Li Daoxuan Enlists in Air Force Military Band for National Defense Duties

2023-08-14

Actor Li Daoxuan Enlists in the Army

Li Daoxuan, well-known for his roles in hit dramas such as “Hotel Del Luna” and “Dark Glory,” has officially enlisted in the army. On August 14th, he completed his basic military training at the training center and will now serve his national defense duties in the Air Force military band.

Lehua Entertainment, Li Daoxuan’s agency, released a statement regarding his enlistment, urging fans not to visit him on his enlistment day. The agency emphasized the importance of honoring Li Daoxuan’s commitment to national defense and expressed their hope for his healthy return.

Prior to his enlistment, Li Daoxuan held his first fan meeting on the 5th to spend quality time with his fans. He also left a heartfelt letter on his official fan cafe, promising to return as a more handsome and healthy actor. He expressed his determination to adapt well in the army, receive rigorous training, and showcase an even better performance to his fans.

(Source: TVDaily)

Rising Star with Diverse Acting Range

Born in 1995, Li Daoxuan made his debut in 2017 with the drama “Life in a Witty Cell.” Since then, he has captivated audiences with his versatile acting skills in various dramas like “Back to 18,” “Youth in May,” “Sweet Home,” and “Dark Glory.” Each character portrayed by Li Daoxuan has showcased a different charm, earning him a strong fan base.

In April of this year, it was revealed that Li Daoxuan was in a relationship with his co-star Lim Ji-yeon from the drama “Dark Glory.” The couple’s chemistry on-screen translated into a real-life romance, delighting fans and the public.

See also  The case of the irregular construction of Bariloche that was never paralyzed is already in Justice

(Source: KBS “Youth in May” stills)

(Source: Netflix “Dark Glory” stills)

(Source: Lehua Entertainment)

