6 dead and 4 wounded

by palermolive.it – ​​20 minutes ago

Around 1:20 this night a serious fire broke out in a rest home in Milan. This is the ‘Casa per coniugi’, a residential facility for the elderly in via dei Cinquecento. The budget is very heavy. According to initial information, there are currently six people dead and four hospitalized. At dawn…

