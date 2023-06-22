7-year-old boy shoots and kills his 5-year-old brother in Kentucky. Fourth case in June in the US

He shot and killed his brother with a gun that was kept in the house. A new tragic accident caused by weapons has occurred in Kentuckywhere a bambino Of 5 years was killed by 7’s little brother police was alerted to the shooting in one casa from the contea at Jackson around 17.30 local time on Monday, and when the officers intervened they tried to save the little boy without success. “It’s a tragedy every time something like this happens. There are no words to describe what this family is going through,” a state trooper said. The Kentucky tragedy is just the latest of multiple cases of accidental shootings of children in the US this month United States.

In early June, one 4 year old girl was accidentally shot and killed by another child in Illinois. A week later, a Detroita child of 6 years shot his little brother twice after getting hold of a gun: the little victim was hospitalized in hospital for wounds, but survived. In the first week of June, a child of 3 years died after accidentally shooting himself in Tennessee.

So far this year in the US there have been more than 150 unintentional shootings by children, including three others in Kentucky, who provoked at least 58 dead and 101 wounded, according to the defense group of Everytown for Gun Safety. As it reports Nbc NewsKentucky has no laws imposing a penalty on those who fail to protect aunattended firearmaccording to Giffords Law Center. However, the state prohibits anyone from “willingly, knowingly, or recklessly” providing one gun to a minor unless the minor has legal permission to possess it.