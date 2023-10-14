7th edition of Iguatemi Talks Fashion – MONDO MODA

A 7th edition of Iguatemi Talks Fashion takes place on October 17th and 18th, 2023 at JK Iguatemi. The conference will feature a program made up of personalities from the fashion, design, sustainability, diversity, business, wellness, innovation and creativity industries, in addition to promoting networking sessions to foster business, collaborations and connections, which generate value for participants.

Among the confirmed international names, the highlight was the in-person participation of Amy Parris, designer and costume designer for the Netflix series Stranger Things, who spoke with stylist and presenter Dudu Bertholini. The founder of the agency Laird+Partners and founder of @AARMY, Trey Laird, chats with André Mellone and journalist Maria Prata, about “The power of branding in the luxury market”.

Trey also participates in a Masterclass, with Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss and Carlos Ferreirinha – pioneering executive and reference in the translation of Luxury Management Intelligence in Latin America. British fashion and culture journalist and author, Dana Thomas, interviews environmentalist businesswoman and American fashion executive, Indré Rockefeller.

In a hybrid format, online and live, the event will feature the international participation of Dapper Dan, icon of hip hop aesthetics in fashion, who will win a panel on “The story of the hip hop designer who inspires generations” and which will be mediated by journalist Luanda Viera and Kevin David, designer and creative director behind Mooc.

Dr. Bárbara Sturm, founder, CEO and president of @DrBarbaraSturm, talks about “Technology combined with skincare of the future”, with the founder of Bonita de Pele, Jana Rosa. The co-founder of Moda Operandi and director of Tiffany Home, Lauren Santo Domingo, comments on “Your successful career in fashion and design”, with the CEO of Globo Condé Nast, Paula Mageste. American Dr. and author Joan Johnson Freese, talks about “The myth of the perfect woman”, with Yasmine Sterea, Creative Director, stylist, social entrepreneur of the Free Free platform. Ana Claudia Plihal (Linkedin) and Eva Hughes (Istituto Marangoni), debate leadership and careers in the fashion industry, with Jorge Grimberg – founder of Futuro House, communicator and specialist in trend research.

Manu Gavassi @ disclosure

Manu Gavassi participates in a relaxed chat with journalist João Batista Jr., on the topic “How to transform advertising into entertainment”.

Businesswomen Bianca Andrade and Vic Ceridono debate with journalist Vânia Goy, on the panel “Women influencers in the Beauty market”. The topic “How the TikTok platform influences fashion consumption” is the subject of the panel formed by influencers Malu Borges, Lelê Burnier and beauty entrepreneur Bruna Tavares, who speak with Gabriela Comazzetto, Head of Global Business Brazil at TikTok.

Influencer and presenter Pequena Lo talks about her career with fashion and plus size market expert, Dani Rudz. Businesswoman Geyze Diniz, heading the Plenae platform, addresses the topic “Individual freedom”, with presenter, model and activist, Letticia Munniz.

Brazilian businesswoman, Natalie Klein, comments on NK’s Cool Hunter look, with content director, Antônia Petta. “The case of the Rio de Janeiro brand Farm, which is now an international highlight”, will be the topic of the panel presented by the brand’s creative director, Katia Barros, who talks with the Content Director, Paula Merlo.

“Lacoste’s timelessness” is the theme of the panel with the brand’s CEO for Latin America, Pedro Zanoni, who talks with the content director, Maria Rita Alonso and with the influencer Lívia Nunes, who starred in the brand’s latest eyewear campaign .

The success story of Havaianas “From grocery stores to the Fashion world, will be discussed by the brand’s marketing director, Mariana Rhormens, with journalist Ivan Padilla. The panel also features the participation of presenter and influencer Xan Ravelli, a partner of the brand.

Journalist Giovana Romani mediates a panel on “Rising Fashion Brands”, with the participation of designer Ângela Brito, Paolas Vilas, stylist Jubba Sam (Dod Alfaiataria) and the founders of The Saint (Henrique Fortex and Kléber Fortes). “How Bridal Design inspires timeless collections”, is the theme of the panel that brings together designers Carlos Bacchi, Ricardo Almeida and the general director of Tiffany, Laurita Mourão. The chat will be mediated by businesswoman and founder of the luxury wedding platform, Constance Zahn.

Content about technology and innovation is highlighted in this edition and features the following platforms: WGSN brings the theme “Understanding the new cycle of trends”, which will be presented by the Client Services Manager for Latin America, Mariana Santiloni. Google, an American multinational technology company, is also present in this edition, with a panel with the director of product marketing for Latin America, Leonardo Longo, who talks with Eduardo Assumpção – Sr Account Executive for Retail. Ana Claudia Plihal (Linkedin) and Eva Hughes (Istituto Marangoni), debate leadership and careers in the fashion industry, with Jorge Grimberg – founder of Futuro House, communicator and specialist in trend research.

The 7th edition of Iguatemi Talks Fashion also promotes workshops with contemporary themes, including “Influencer Marketing”, with the founders of the profile @twolostkids, founded by the creative duo of sisters Thalita and Gabi Zukeram, who have been creating ultra-modern visual narratives and enchanting several national and international brands. A FAAP university workshop, with the theme “Photography in Fashion”, and a styling workshop with the fashion director, Rita Lazzarotti.

As the theme of sustainability cannot be missing from the event, Fashion Revolution promotes a workshop on “Sustainability and Upcyling” with Suelen Ingrid, creator of the sustainable brand AfroIsh, as well as cultural coordinator and executive producer.

As in previous years, Iguatemi Fashion Talks brings two renowned schools to the event, Powered by STB/GATE: Instituto Marangoni and UCLA. The Marangoni Institute promotes a workshop with the jewelry company SAUER. And the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) promotes a panel on “The creative process in the era of artificial intelligence”, with directors of the institution and mediation by Chris Bicalho – Vice President at STB Student Travel Bureau.

Service

7th Edition Iguatemi Talks Fashion 2023

Date: October 17th and 18th, 2023

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm

Local: JK Iguatemi

PLENARY – JK SPACE

Audience present and content transmitted via streaming “Day Pass” ticket on 10/17 R＄ 315.00 + R＄ 31.50 fee “Day Pass” ticket on 10/18 R＄ 315.00 + R＄ 31.50 fee Ticket “2 Day Pass” Days 17 and 18/10 R＄ 555.50 + R＄ 50.50 fee

JK CUBE

Public present “Day Pass” ticket on 10/17 R＄ 190.00 + R＄ 19.00 fee “Day Pass” ticket on 10/18 R＄ 190.00 + R＄ 19.00 fee “2 Day Pass” ticket October 17th and 18th R＄ 380.00 + R＄ 38.00 fee The option of half price + fee is also available for in-person tickets.

STREAMING

“2 Day Pass” ticket 17 and 18/10 R＄ 190.00 + R＄ 19.00 Fee.

