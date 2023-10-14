Derrick Favors leaves the G League again, aiming to return to the NBA

Derrick Favors, a thirty-two-year-old big man with 12 NBA seasons under his belt, has been out of the league since 2022.

Favors signed a 10-year contract with the Hawks last year, but was not used.

Speaking with Hoopshype, the former Georgia Tech player said he was confident he could still help a team on both sides of the pitch,

“I still love the game and everything about it. I love the whole process, the training, the weight room, the work on the court. … I’m 32 years old. I want to keep playing until my body tells me I can’t do it anymore.

“I feel like I still have a few years left and can compete at a high level. I still feel like I can help a team. I believe I have already demonstrated in the past that I can adapt to any role. I can help both in attack and defense. I can still do a lot of things on the field with the right team, whether it’s helping a group win the title, or becoming a mentor to a younger group.”

Favors has received some offers from Europe but has decided not to consider them for now, considering the G League the most immediate way to return to the NBA.

In nearly 800 NBA games, Favors has put together career averages of 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

Sources: NBA veteran Derrick Favors will play in the G League. Favors discussed being involved in Deron Williams and Carmelo Anthony trade talks, why the Jazz fell short in the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert era and his potential NBA return on @hoopshype — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 14, 2023