Derrick Favors leaves the G League again, aiming to return to the NBA

Derrick Favors, a thirty-two-year-old big man with 12 NBA seasons under his belt, has been out of the league since 2022.

Favors signed a 10-year contract with the Hawks last year, but was not used.

Speaking with Hoopshype, the former Georgia Tech player said he was confident he could still help a team on both sides of the pitch,

“I still love the game and everything about it. I love the whole process, the training, the weight room, the work on the court. … I’m 32 years old. I want to keep playing until my body tells me I can’t do it anymore.

“I feel like I still have a few years left and can compete at a high level. I still feel like I can help a team. I believe I have already demonstrated in the past that I can adapt to any role. I can help both in attack and defense. I can still do a lot of things on the field with the right team, whether it’s helping a group win the title, or becoming a mentor to a younger group.”

Favors has received some offers from Europe but has decided not to consider them for now, considering the G League the most immediate way to return to the NBA.

In nearly 800 NBA games, Favors has put together career averages of 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

