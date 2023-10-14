Worker lost his life after receiving an electric shock in Neiva

Yilber Heredia died this Saturday morning after suffering an electric shock at a construction site where he was working.

A worker from Neiva He lost his life after receiving a strong electric shock at a service station, located in the El Triángulo sector. The event occurred this Saturday morning.

The victim, identified as Yilber Heredia, 26 years old, was the man who suddenly lost his life after receiving an electric shock in the workplace. The project he was working on was a service station, located at the exit of Neiva towards Bogotá, near the Amborco soccer field.

Yilber Heredia was a resident of the Las Palmas neighborhood, in Neiva, and was reportedly the father of two girls. His tragic death has shocked his loved ones and the community at large.

After the incident, officials from the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) traveled to the scene. They carried out the pertinent procedures and proceeded to carry out the urgent acts necessary to clarify the circumstances of the tragedy. The body of Yilber Heredia Rojas was transferred to the facilities of the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the precise cause of his death.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine how this unfortunate event occurred.

