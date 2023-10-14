Home » Worker lost his life after receiving an electric shock in Neiva
News

Worker lost his life after receiving an electric shock in Neiva

by admin
Worker lost his life after receiving an electric shock in Neiva

Yilber Heredia died this Saturday morning after suffering an electric shock at a construction site where he was working.

A worker from Neiva He lost his life after receiving a strong electric shock at a service station, located in the El Triángulo sector. The event occurred this Saturday morning.

The victim, identified as Yilber Heredia, 26 years old, was the man who suddenly lost his life after receiving an electric shock in the workplace. The project he was working on was a service station, located at the exit of Neiva towards Bogotá, near the Amborco soccer field.

You may be interested: Another young man lost his life in a motorcycle accident in the south of Huila

Yilber Heredia was a resident of the Las Palmas neighborhood, in Neiva, and was reportedly the father of two girls. His tragic death has shocked his loved ones and the community at large.

After the incident, officials from the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) traveled to the scene. They carried out the pertinent procedures and proceeded to carry out the urgent acts necessary to clarify the circumstances of the tragedy. The body of Yilber Heredia Rojas was transferred to the facilities of the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the precise cause of his death.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine how this unfortunate event occurred.

You can read: 25-year-old young man was murdered in the north of Neiva

See also  Behind the most popular myth of Holy Week

You may also like

Provincial Party Committee Holds Meeting to Study and...

Robbery at the Mannheim water tower: 23-year-old beaten

Hamas “Top Secret” Documents Show Intentional Attacks on...

Mount Sinai Medical Center Approves Use of Cuban...

2nd Edict. notice Higinio Antonio Serna Hinestroza

Family of four rescued from mud flats during...

“I will try to revalidate the gold from...

Bancrédito Holding Corporation Files Lawsuit Against Driven Administrative...

“The climate is warming”: they reveal that more...

Introducing New Features in Lightroom – Lens Blur,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy