Although the Church in Nicaragua is in a difficult situation at the moment, vocations are still thriving. More than 80 seminarians have been dispatched to serve in the five parishes of the Archdiocese of Managua. The Eucharist and the Sending Ceremony were presided over by Cardinal Brenes, Archbishop of Managua.

(Vatican News Network)Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, Archbishop of Managua, Nicaragua presided over the Eucharist on January 15, and bestowed black robes on 88 seminarians to show that they had completed their preparatory year and their training in the seminary had officially begun. Seeing these seminarians put on the black robes that symbolize their monastic status for the first time, their families were overjoyed and tears filled their eyes.

In his homily, Cardinal Brenes pointed out that the seminarians are entering the stage of their seven-year formation. They are to serve in designated remote parishes respectively. This is part of the long-established priestly formation in the archdiocese. The seminarians are to live in the homes of the faithful, “accompanying and listening to young people, children and old people”. There are a total of five parishes arranged this time.

The archbishop of the diocese invites the candidates for the priesthood to spend this period in prayer, urging them to engage in this mission in the spirit of listening to the word of God, living in community with the people of God. Card Brenes also called on everyone to continue to pray for the Church, for priests, bishops and other seminarians, “may they be led by the Holy Spirit during these formative years”. The Cardinal concluded by thanking the priests, nurturers and families who accompany young people in their vocation.

It is heartening to see that vocations in Nicaragua are thriving despite the difficult circumstances of the Church. In 2022, the government expelled Archbishop Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag, Nuncio Nuncio, and 18 nuns from the Missionary Sisters of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta. In addition, Bishop Rolando Álvarez of the diocese of Matagalpa has been indicted on charges of conspiring “to endanger the integrity of the state and to harm the Nicaraguan state and society by disseminating false information through information and communication tools”.

