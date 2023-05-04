9 dead, 7 injured in school shooting in Serbia – Xinhua English.news.cn

During the “May 1st” International Labor Day this year, some Chinese tourists came to Italy to visit historical sites and enjoy the holiday.

On April 26, about 80 kilometers northwest of Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, Chinese agricultural experts (front) worked in an experimental field of the Dominican National Rice Training Center.

According to the official measurement of the China Earthquake Network: at 23:27 on May 2, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred in Longyang District, Baoshan City, Yunnan Province. After the earthquake, the Fire Rescue Corps of Yunnan Province immediately launched the earthquake rescue plan, mobilizing Baoshan, De…

As one of the “Four Diamonds” of traditional consumption, home appliances are the key areas for my country to resume and expand consumption. According to the data, from March 11th to 31st, consumers received “Jingcai·Green” coupons through the Suning.com platform…

Preliminary statistics released by Eurostat on the 2nd showed that the inflation rate in the euro area was 7.0% on an annualized basis in April, higher than the previous month’s 6.9%. From a country perspective, in April the EU’s major economies Germany, France, Italy…

On May 2, in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, a construction site was attacked by rockets. Xinhua News Agency/Kini Photo Agency Xinhua News Agency, Jerusalem, May 2 (Reporter Zhang Tianlang and Lv Yingxu) The Israel Defense Forces 2…

A freight train derailed again in the Bryansk region of Russia on the evening of the 2nd, and no casualties have been reported yet. The Russian Railways announced on social media that day that at 19:47 local time, due to illegal interference by unrelated personnel…

Tourists camp on the riverside in Xilinguole League West Ujimqin Banner, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. It should be noted that the development of camping tourism in rural areas should not be one-size-fits-all, but should be combined with its own tourism resource endowment, …

Which one has the best barbecue technology , try it in Zibo, Shandong; a three-piece soul barbecue set, small cake barbecue with dipping sauce… Since March this year, Zibo barbecue has become popular and has become the “top stream” on the Internet.

During the “May 1st” holiday, people went out and their enthusiasm for consumption was high, which stimulated the vitality of the cultural and tourism market.

Yangzhuoyongcuo is referred to as Yanghu Lake for short, which means “jasper lake” in Tibetan. Most of them are located in Langkazi County, Shannan City, Tibet. The lake is more than 4,400 meters above sea level and has beautiful scenery.

On the evening of May 1, the Jiefang Bridge, a landmark building on the Haihe River in Tianjin, was opened, and the opening angle of the bridge reached a maximum angle of 60 degrees.

The Central Committee of the Communist Youth League and the All- China Youth Federation recently decided to award the 27th “ China Youth May 4th Medal” to 30 comrades including Ma Xiaoyun, and to 19 youth collectives including the Luoyang Youth Commando for the development of a certain type of carrier-based aircraft of the aviation industry…

Tourists camp on the riverside in Xilinguole League West Ujimqin Banner, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. It should be noted that the development of camping tourism in rural areas should not be one-size-fits-all, but should be combined with its own tourism resource endowment, …

On May 1, farmers in Zalaying Village, Datan Town, Fengning Manchu Autonomous County, Chengde City, Hebei Province were cultivating cabbage seedlings.

According to the 2022 Migrant Workers Monitoring Survey Report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on the 28th, the total number of migrant workers in the country will be 295.62 million in 2022, an increase of 3.11 million or 1.1% over the previous year. According to the report, 2…

According to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on the 28th, in March this year, the import and export scale of my country’s balance of payments caliber in goods and services was 3,935.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2%. In terms of US dollars, in March, my country’s international receipts…

The 6th Digital China Construction Summit closed in Fuzhou on the 28th. During the summit, a series of digital new technologies and new products were released intensively, a number of major digital economy projects were signed intensively, data resources, digital government affairs, digital governance, etc. 2 …

The reporter learned from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs that it is now an important season for the formation of wheat production, and it is also a critical period for the implementation of “one spray and three defenses” for wheat. It is reported that the subsidy funds issued this time support Hebei, Anhui, Shandong, Henan, …

The reporter learned from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing that in the first quarter, the total social logistics in the country was 84.3 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.9% based on comparable prices, and the growth rate was 1.3 percentage points faster than the fourth quarter of the previous year. one…

In terms of batches, the first batch of policies implemented at the beginning of the year added 179.69 billion yuan in tax cuts and fee reductions. Among them, the new tax cuts for small-scale taxpayers with monthly sales of less than 100,000 yuan were 102.43 billion yuan in value-added tax exemption policies; regulation…

Under the organization and implementation of the Yangtze River Water Conservancy Committee of the Ministry of Water Resources, on the 28th, China‘s first major digital twin river basin construction project-the construction of a full-coverage water monitoring system for the Yangtze River Basin started construction. Full-coverage water monitoring system for the Yangtze River Basin…

The Yangtze River Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters held the 2023 commander video conference on the 28th to study, judge and deploy the flood and drought disaster prevention work in the Yangtze River Basin. Since the beginning of this year, the weather and climate in the Yangtze River Basin have been changeable, showing a temporal and spatial distribution of less precipitation…

Today is the first day of the “May 1st” holiday. The reporter learned from the China Tourism Academy that the number of tourists during the “May 1st” holiday this year is expected to exceed the level of the same period in 2019, reaching 240 million. Among them, some popular cities…

(Reporter Du Haitao) The reporter learned from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing that in the first quarter, the total national social logistics totaled 84.3 trillion yuan, calculated at comparable prices, an increase of 3.9% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 1. …

At the XRMID2023 Virtual Reality and Metaverse Industry Innovation and Development Summit held on the 27th, Ren Aiguang, deputy director of the Science and Technology Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, said that the top-level design will be strengthened to accelerate the innovation of the Metaverse industry…

On April 27, local time, the guided-missile destroyer Nanning and comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu of the Chinese Navy carried 678 evacuees from Sudan across the Red Sea to the port of Jeddah in western Saudi Arabia, 668 of whom were Chinese…

On the morning of April 25th, the Shanghai Higher People’s Court held a press conference and released the “White Paper on Intellectual Property Trials in Shanghai Courts in 2022” and “The Status of Judicial Protection of Intellectual Property Rights in Shanghai Intellectual Property Courts (2022 …

