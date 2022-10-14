In a letter to mark the 60th anniversary of the inauguration of the Second Vatican Council, the Synod Secretariat said it was a “special grace” for the Synod and the Church.

(Vatican News Network) On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the inauguration of the Second Vatican Council, the Secretariat of the Council of Churches issued a letter stating that “one of the results of this Council” was the establishment of the Synod, making it the Council’s most valuable legacy.

The letter mentions that the purpose of establishing the Synod is “to perpetuate the spirit of the Council in the life and mission of the Church” and “to help the People of God to implement the teachings of the Council”.

The current Synod process on the theme “The Church as One: Communion, Participation and Mission” is also from the Ecumenical Council, and its Magna Carta is based on the teachings of the Second Vatican Council concerning the Church, especially concerning the People of God theology. Although its vocabulary does not appear in the ecumenical literature, “communion, participation and mission” fits in with the ecumenical thinking.

The letter reads: “The Church we are called to dream and build is a community of men and women, in close communion in the image of the Trinity of God, through one faith, one baptism and one Eucharist. .”

Finally, the letter emphasizes what fellowship means to the walking church. First of all, Benedict XVI once stated that “the dimension of fellowship is the constitution of the Church”; Pope Francis pointed out in the same vision, “The way of fellowship, the dimension of the constitution of the Church, is what God expects in the third millennium. the way the church has taken.”

