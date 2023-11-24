97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: A Spectacular Display in Manhattan

The 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Delights 3 Million Viewers

The 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade took place on November 23 at the Manhattan Center in New York, and it was a sight to behold. The famous parade featured 25 giant balloons, 31 floats, 11 military bands, 18 star performers, 7 other large performance groups, and thousands of participants, including the beloved Santa Claus.

The parade spanned 2.5 miles, kicking off at the intersection of 77th Street and Central Park on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. It then made its way along the west side of Central Park, through Columbus Circle, down Central Park West, and finally along 6th Avenue until it reached Macy’s Department Store in Herald Square on 34th Street. More than 3 million viewers lined the streets to witness the spectacular event.

The parade, a beloved Thanksgiving tradition, showcased a diverse array of entertainment and holiday-themed spectacles, bringing joy and excitement to onlookers of all ages. The impressive lineup of balloons, floats, marching bands, and performers delighted the massive crowd that had gathered to take in the festivities.

The 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was a resounding success, once again solidifying its status as a cherished tradition that signals the beginning of the holiday season. As the parade concluded, spectators were left with lasting memories of a vibrant and joyful celebration that brought the community together.

With such a remarkable turnout and a display of creativity and talent, the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is sure to be remembered as a highlight of the 2023 holiday season.