In the ninth anniversary of interconnection, the total transaction volume of northbound traffic reached 112 trillion yuan.

Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Marks Ninth Anniversary with Continued Growth and Evolution

The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the world‘s first two-way open capital market model, recently celebrated its ninth anniversary. Over the past nine years, the mechanism has played a crucial role in injecting new vitality into the securities markets of the mainland and Hong Kong. The transaction scale has continued to grow, winning the favor of the market and marking its stability and maturity.

According to the Securities Times, the total transaction volume of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect has reached 111.8 trillion yuan in the past nine years. Additionally, there has been a cumulative net inflow of 1.8 trillion yuan into the mainland stock market from the northbound Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. On the other hand, the total transaction volume in the past nine years has reached HK$37.3 trillion, with a total of HK$2.9 trillion of mainland funds flowing into the Hong Kong stock market through the southbound Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

One of the key points of development for the interconnection this year is the expansion of investment targets. After the expansion, a total of 1,034 A-shares have been included in the Northbound Stock Exchange, while Southbound Trading now includes foreign companies within its scope, providing mainland investors with an opportunity to invest in international companies through a familiar environment and transaction method.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange continues to optimize the interconnection mechanism between the mainland and Hong Kong markets, aiming to enrich the interconnection varieties. This year has seen major expansion and the launch of the “Hong Kong dollar-RMB dual counter model”.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has also recently launched the new listing rules for specialized technology companies, providing a channel for listing on the main board of the Stock Exchange. This move has been seen as a significant adjustment to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, ushering in a new generation of companies in the innovative field to access the capital market.

The Securities Times reminds readers that the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Any operations based on this are at your own risk. To stay updated on stock market trends and insight into policy information, readers are encouraged to download the official APP of “Securities Times” or follow the official WeChat official account.

