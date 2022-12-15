[The Epoch Times, December 15, 2022]At noon on December 15, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in the eastern waters of Taiwan, and the earthquake was felt throughout Taiwan.

On the 15th, Taiwan’s Central Meteorological Bureau issued a notice that at 12:03 noon, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake occurred off the coast of Hualien in eastern Taiwan (23.77 degrees north latitude, 121.78 degrees east longitude), with a depth of about 5.7 kilometers. After that, aftershocks of magnitude 4.6 and 4.3 occurred successively at 12:05 and 07. As of 12:24 noon, eight aftershocks had occurred.

According to the report of the Meteorological Bureau, the maximum intensity of the earthquake was in Hualien, with a magnitude of 5. Other regions include Taitung, Yilan, Nantou, Chiayi counties and cities, Changhua, Taichung, and Yunlin as Level 4; Kaohsiung, Hsinchu, Tainan, Shuangbei, Miaoli, Taoyuan, and Pingtung as Level 3; Penghu Level 2, all Taiwan feels .

The Central News Agency reported that the Kaohsiung MRT and light rail were temporarily suspended. After confirming that there was no abnormality, normal operation resumed at 12:20 noon.

The Taiwan Railway Bureau stated that Suxin-Yilan, Suxin-Hualian-Yuli, Taichung-Changhua (Shan)-Eshui, Minxiong-Nanjing shall be handled in accordance with the 4-magnitude earthquake regulations, Fuli-Taitung, Yilan-Dali, Keelung-Zhu South, Tainan-Kaohsiung, Zhunan-Changhua (sea), Zhunan-Taichung (mountain), Ershui-Minxiong, according to the 3-magnitude earthquake regulations.

