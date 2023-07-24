Home » A baby in Valjevo died from bathing in hot water in a bathtub Info
World

A baby in Valjevo died from bathing in hot water in a bathtub Info

by admin
A baby in Valjevo died from bathing in hot water in a bathtub Info

A one-year-old baby from Valjevo died from burns sustained while bathing in a bathtub.

Source: Mondo

A one-year-old girl from Valjevo died as a result of burns sustained while swimming, Kurir learns. Doctors tried to resuscitate her, but to no avail.

Namely, a mother (25) yesterday brought her unconscious one-year-old child to UC Valjevo, with burns from hot water while bathing at home. She and her husband have four minor children, and the girl’s injuries were most likely caused by her brother (3), while her mother was away from the bathroom, running hot water on the faucet in the bathtub while his one-year-old sister was in it. Everything happened around 9:30 p.m.

(MONDO/Kurir)

See also  Tunisia and the EU sign the Memorandum of understanding, based on 5 pillars. Von der Leyen: "Let's continue the partnership"

You may also like

The Impact of Sahara Dust on Record High...

Sirens in Odessa, after Ukrainian drones attack Moscow...

Israel approves the provision that weakens the Supreme...

What happens now in Spain?

Storm between Milan and Monza, trees hit the...

Elections Spain, what now? The draw leaves waste...

Pachyman releases “Trago Coqueto” and announces his next...

Japan’s Tepco Sets Indicator for Discharge of Contaminated...

Bad weather in Tuscany, yellow alert for severe...

Two Ukrainian Drones Strike Moscow, causing Damage to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy