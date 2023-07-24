A baby in Valjevo died from bathing in hot water in a bathtub Info

A one-year-old baby from Valjevo died from burns sustained while bathing in a bathtub.

A one-year-old girl from Valjevo died as a result of burns sustained while swimming, Kurir learns. Doctors tried to resuscitate her, but to no avail.

Namely, a mother (25) yesterday brought her unconscious one-year-old child to UC Valjevo, with burns from hot water while bathing at home. She and her husband have four minor children, and the girl’s injuries were most likely caused by her brother (3), while her mother was away from the bathroom, running hot water on the faucet in the bathtub while his one-year-old sister was in it. Everything happened around 9:30 p.m.

