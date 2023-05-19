Home » A boy brought a real gun to school in Bosnia Info
A boy brought a real gun to school in Bosnia Info

A boy brought a real gun to school in Bosnia Info

A student from Bosnia and Herzegovina came to school with a real gun and showed it to other students.

Izvor: Youtube/PrintScreen

Student of JU “I middle school” in Cazin he brought a gun to school, it was confirmed by the USK MUP.

Soon, a police patrol accompanied by a social worker arrived at the school, and the student and his mother were interviewed. easily, many claim that the student was showing the gun to other students, he still claims that he didn’t do that, but kept him on his toes the whole timereports Srpskainfo.

As he adds, the boy’s mother “voluntarily handed over the EKOL P29 pistol to the police on May 15,” Cazin.net writes. The Cantonal Prosecutor’s Office in Bihać was informed about everything.

