A bridge collapses in western Greece. “At least one dead and several people trapped under the rubble”

A bridge has collapsed in the west of Greeceat the entrance to the city of Patras. At least one person is dead and there are wounded and missing. “We can confirm that the bridge has collapsed. We are operating on site. There are people trapped but we don’t know the exact number,” firefighters said. The bridge is located in the neighborhood of Bozaitika. The collapse – it is said – took place while controlled demolition was underway. Work has been going on at the site for two years. Rescue is underway on the spot; the firefighters who are operating with chainsaws and particular means suitable for crushing huge blocks of concrete. The Deputy Minister of Infrastructures hastened Christina Alexopoulouthe regional governor Nektarios Farmakis and the regional deputy governor Charalambos Bonanosand Patreon Mayor Kostas Peletidis.

