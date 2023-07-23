Home » Toronto Raptors, agreement defined with Jeff Dowtin
Toronto Raptors, agreement defined with Jeff Dowtin

Toronto Raptors, agreement defined with Jeff Dowtin

Jeff Dowtin signs a new training camp contract with the Toronto Raptors.

The contract provides for a guaranteed amount in case of presence on the roster at the start of the season.

Napoli-Anaune Val di Non 6-1: good first for...

