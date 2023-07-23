Toronto Raptors, agreement defined with Jeff Dowtin

0
Jeff Dowtin signs a new training camp contract with the Toronto Raptors.
The contract provides for a guaranteed amount in case of presence on the roster at the start of the season.
Free agent guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. has agreed to a training camp deal to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors, with a significant salary guarantee if he makes the opening night roster, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 22, 2023
See also Antetokounmpo: Will not be complacent because of winning the championship, no one believes that we can defend the championship_season