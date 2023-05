Today around 1 pm there was a bus fire on the Zagreb – Macelj highway near Svetog Križ Začretje.

Source: Zagorje.com

Krapino-Zagorska police announced that the fire was extinguished at 1:33 p.m.

“There were 17 passengers on the bus, none of them were injured. They were transferred to another bus and continued their journey towards Austria,” the police confirmed for Zagorje.com.