by blogsicilia.it – ​​47 seconds ago

Gunfire and explosions were heard in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, after days of tension between the paramilitary force led by General Dagalo (very close to Russia and supported by the Wagner group) and the country’s army. The…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «A coup attempt is underway in Sudan appeared 47 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».