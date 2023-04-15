Does BILD boss demand Döpfner’s resignation or does April 1 fall? this year on the 14th? – Health check

The media is currently leaking about SMS and email snippets from Springer boss Mathias Döpfner discussed. He has, in what context Sentences torn out of context according to his presentation anyway, condescending about East Germans, Muslims, Merkel & Co. and asked his leaders to support the FDP. Well, a Burner would have been if he had secretly advertised for the LINKE. So now we know that Döpfner stands for what you would expect to be the baseline of the Springer press. Who would have thought?

One can now discuss whether Julian Reichelt, who was fired by Döpfner for reasons of investment protection, is taking cold revenge, such as Stefan Niggemeier on his blog ÜberMedien presumed, or whether the other publishing houses are doing Döpfner entirely unselfishly, or whether, competitive interests or not, trend-setting messages from the head of the media group with the highest circulation to his executives are in any case of interest to the public. Maximilian Steinbeis represents this position today in his Editorial on Constitution blog.

I am, still under the impression of April 1st and other bizarre media stories, of one Column by BILD Editor-in-Chief Marion Horn done:

“The tenor of some reports discredits the work of the excellent journalists at BILD. That’s bad.”

BILD demands fairness in reporting – that’s something new. Kid gloves for all the tender souls there who are now hurt and made to look bad. Here, too, one automatically thinks of the excellent journalist Julian Reichelt. That’s bad.

“Everyone knows what BILD stands for.”

Everybody knows.

“We live our values ​​and guiding principles.”

If you don’t feel committed to any values, it’s not difficult. What values ​​does BILD stand for? Ms. Horn lets us speculate here, but at least she cites a “principle”:

“Our first principle is standing up for liberty. This also means that BILD is free to report as BILD sees fit. And Mathias Döpfner defends this freedom every day, even against resistance from politics, business and culture.”

Döpfner as a hero, as a resistance fighter? Probably one of the first generation. Nobody will deny that BILD freely writes what it thinks is right, regardless of whether it is right.

And then the brilliant ending:

“Yes, Mathias Döpfner texted sentences that are absolutely wrong as they stand. But that’s not what we think at BILD or in this publishing house. Actually, an apology is due, boss!”

If everyone at Springer apologized for gross violations of morals and decency, it would fill a separate Sunday edition each week.

But respect, Ms. Horn, you are contradicting her boss with his excuse that the sentences were just taken out of context, albeit with the submissive address “boss” that inhibits aggression. In the end, are you demanding his resignation with the flower? Or were you, like him, only concerned with self-defense? That wouldn’t be necessary. Everyone knows what BILD stands for. Nevertheless, thank you for this amusing contribution, excellent journalism at BILD sometimes comes in the form of satire. What a great April 1st contribution your column would have made!