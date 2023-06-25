A drone dropped a bomb on soldiers in Ukraine | Info

A video of a battle in Ukraine appeared on social media, showing two soldiers hit by a shell fired from a drone. It is not possible to determine whose soldiers they are, Russian or Ukrainian.

Izvor: Tweet/Pluton/Screenshot

From the frontline in Ukraine, a video appeared on social media showing two soldiers lying in a hole, with a grenade dropped on them by a drone. Afterwards, one soldier remained unharmed, while the other was injured but showed signs of life.

The soldier who remained unharmed got up and started to run without looking back at his comrade who was alive and who was calling him for help. The soldier ran about a hundred meters, where he sought refuge underground in the trenches from a new attack from the air.

The video was published on “Telegram”, and many comments appeared in a short period of time. “He protected himself with his brother and left him to die“, reads the post on the “Telegram” channel, where the recording was published.

According to unofficial information, the recording was made near Makajevka. It is not possible to determine whose soldiers are in the video, Russian or Ukrainian.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

