It is not known how the poisoning happened.

Around midnight, a father (28) and a two-year-old child were admitted to the General Hospital in Pirot, due to suspected acid poisoning, unofficially “Blic” learns.

Both father and child were transported from Pirot to KC Niš. The operational work of the police to establish all the circumstances of this case is ongoing.

The competent prosecutor’s office has been informed about everything.

