A father whose 4 children were burned in a fire in Novi Pazar came forward Info

Doctors fought for the life of the father who rushed into the fire to save four children who died in the fire in Novi Pazar, and now his condition is better.

Abdul from Novi Pazar, who has been in a terrible fire since March 5 lost four children, is out of intensive care at the hospital and is slowly recovering after a series of skin graft surgeries. As Blic learns from the injured Abdul’s brother, he is now stable and he had several surgeries and skin donors.

“He is fine, he had two more successful operations, thank God. He is no longer in intensive care, he is now in an ordinary hospital room. The most important thing is that he is fine, thank God. He found out last Friday that he lost his childrenhe did not know until then, because he was not aware. He looks calm and composed, trying to accept it, he knows he did everything to save them,” said Eslam, the injured Abdul’s brother. As he said, he should be released from the hospital soon, and together with his wife, he is looking for an apartment to live in and they are hoping for a new beginning.

The child’s father also spoke up

“Thank you to everyone who asked and cared about me. I’m feeling much better. Thanks to everyone who donated my skin. My children are now in a better place, in heaven, and I pray for them.” Abdul said on social media. He thanks God for recovering and talks about what a painful process he went through and hopes that no one has to go through it.

He also pointed out and asked everyone to they pray that his wife Amra will get better, because she is in a bad mental state, she is still in shock after the shocking tragedy she experienced. As a reminder, the fire occurred on March 5 in the morning hours in a residential building in Novi Pazar.

The children’s mother found out she was pregnant

Four children aged six months to five years died in the terrible fireand father Abdul, an Egyptian citizen, was seriously injured. The children’s mother, Amra, was slightly injured, and it was later found out that she was pregnant!

The father of four children burned alive while trying to save his children, according to eyewitnesses of this terrible event. The unfortunate man tried to enter the room where his children were via the terrace, but he was unable to open the door. As the family said earlier, the married couple met online, and soon fell in love.

“They lived in Cairo near our family, then after a few months they returned to Serbia so that Amra could finish her medical studies. She had her first child, a boy, Zain, then they came to Cairo again, and the boy grew up with us until they had to return to Serbia. They were constantly on the Egypt-Serbia route, they visited us whenever they could, but they returned to Serbia because of Amra’s medical studies,” said the uncle of the children who died earlier.

