The sports flash of April 18

Benzema’s Real Madrid travel to London this Tuesday evening to face Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final second leg (9 p.m.); Liverpool regained victory in the Premier League by outclassing Leeds (6-1); Saint-Etienne beat Grenoble in Ligue 2 (2-0), and the young Lucas Van Assche will challenge Djokovic after his great victory against Wawrinka (1-6, 7-6 [4], 6-4). Find all the sports news in your Flash L’Équipe.