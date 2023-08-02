Home » A five-year-old boy drowned in the pool Info
A five-year-old boy drowned in the pool at the Atlantik Rič resort, yesterday afternoon.

Izvor: YouTube/Printscreen/The Independent

A five-year-old boy, Robin Kaliskan, drowned in a resort pool during a family holiday in Cornwall, UK. Cornwall Police confirmed that they are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident.

“The emergency services informed the police that. The boy is from the Plymouth area and his next of kin have been informed of his death, which is not being treated as suspicious, pending a coroner’s report. Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police, along with representatives from Cornwall Health and Safety Council, are undertaking inquiries into the circumstances of this death,” a police spokesman said.

“Robin was very sweet and smart”

The family released a brief statement after the incident, describing Robin as a very sweet child who “loved spending time with his family, especially his six-month-old brother.” “He was very intelligent and could write with both hands. I can’t believe it,” his father told the media, Sky News reported.

