A girl died and 22 others were injured in a Russian shelling of a residential area in Dnipro, Ukraine

In the night between Saturday and Sunday, a Russian shelling in a residential area in central Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine, killed a 2-year-old girl and injured 22 other people, according to local authorities. Five of the wounded are also children, three of them in serious condition. There have also been bombings and explosions in several other cities in the country, including the capital Kiev, where, however, according to the Ukrainian authorities, the air defense systems have managed to intercept all the missiles launched by the Russian army.

Authorities in the city of Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine, said they had recorded at least 87 explosions and spoke of injuries and severely damaged infrastructure, while at the moment there are no details on dozens of other explosions that have been reported in the southern cities of Berdyansk and Melitopol and in Kropyvnitsky, in the center of the country.

