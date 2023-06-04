Home » Conference call of the 30th round from 2.30 p.m
Conference call of the 30th round from 2.30 p.m

In the Admiral 2nd league all games of the 30th and last round will be kicked off simultaneously on Sunday. In the long-distance duel between leaders GAK and Blau-Weiss Linz from 2.30 p.m. it is about promotion to the Admiral Bundesliga.

The performance of the GAK at Mohren Dornbirn can also be seen in a conference call and in the live stream, as can the home game of Blau-Weiss against Sturm Graz II (live stream) and the encounter between Flyeralarm Admira and Forward Steyr (live stream). Transmission begins at 2:15 p.m.

