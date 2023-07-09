A girl was attacked by a malino in Sremčica Info

A grandfather in Sremčica was looking after a little girl when he was attacked by a “malinoa” dog.

Members of the police interviewed that M. T, the grandfather of the four-year-old girl, who was killed last night in Sremčica attacked the dog and ate it on the stomach. She suffered serious physical injuries and is in the children’s hospital in Tiršova, where an emergency operation lasting several hours was performed. The child is now stable.

According to the latest information obtained by “Blic”, a little girl was guarding his grandfather at the time of the horrific attack. The grandfather entered the yard with his grandson, where there was a dog of the Belgian Malinois breed.

“The dog bit the child’s stomach, then it is dragged around the yard. The grandfather managed to tear the child away from the dog and return home with the child,” “Blic” learned from an unofficial source. The girl’s father transported her to the Children’s Hospital in Tiršova in his vehicle.

The duty prosecutor of the Second Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade ordered an investigation to be carried out and to inform “Zoohigijena”. The “Veterina Beograd” team from the yard then took the dog to quarantine. The police conducted an investigation and submitted a report to the Prosecutor’s Office. In the Children’s Hospital in Tiršova, the child was diagnosed with severe stomach injuries, he underwent emergency surgery and is currently stable.

