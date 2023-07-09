Invisalign for teenagers: The almost invisible braces alternative

ilovemysmile

Frankfurt (ots)

Up until a few years ago, it was common to get fixed braces as a teenager.

But the eye-catching brackets are an optical no-go for many young people. Fixed braces also have some disadvantages in terms of dental hygiene. The Invisalign method, which gently, discreetly and hygienically corrects misalignments, is an alternative. More and more orthodontists in Germany and Austria and more and more users are convinced of the Invisalign method.

Benefits of Invisalign Splints: Invisalign splints are called “aligners” and are made of clear, medical-grade plastic. Thanks to their smooth surface, they are comfortable to wear and almost invisible. Teenagers in particular are bothered by the fact that leftovers get caught in braces and they have to use their interdental brushes when they are out and about. The aligners are much more comfortable to use: they can be easily removed while eating and brushing your teeth. Studies have even shown that the risk of tooth decay decreases compared to fixed braces.

Invisalign – especially for teenagers. Teenagers have a mind of their own – how can parents be sure that straightening their teeth really works? Since the so-called compliance indicators in the splints change color over time, it is possible to check whether they have actually been worn. Before the treatment, all milk teeth should have fallen out and most of the permanent teeth should be there. If not all of the teeth have come through, placeholders for the new teeth are installed. Incidentally, Invisalign teen has 6 free replacement splints – because when young people travel a lot, it can happen that a splint gets lost.

Here is all the information: Invisalign for teenagers. The most pleasant way to the perfect smile. The aligners, which are individually created after a visit to the practice, are conveniently delivered to your home. Then the teeth are gradually brought into position. And even with a high presence in the social media channels, hardly anything is noticeable – except for the beaming smile! More information about discreet tooth correction is available at: www.ilovemysmile.de

About ilovemysmile: ilovemysmile represents more than 40 orthodontists from Germany and Austria who work with the Invisalign method. The homepage is an extensive information platform for patients, which also offers the option of booking appointments for advice. Contact: ilovemysmile.de

Original content by: ilovemysmile, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

