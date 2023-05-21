A guy and a girl were arrested because of the shooting in Mostar | Info

A man and a woman from Sarajevo were arrested today in Mostar for shooting with a firearm – a gas pistol, confirmed the spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton, Ljudevit Marić.

Source: FENA

He added that the two of them fired from a moving vehicle.

“The police received a tip from citizens around 4:30 p.m.. A man and a girl were arrested around 5:00 p.m. on the main road in the town of Sutina. The prosecutor on duty ordered them to be detained for 24 hours,” said Marić.

He added that criminal proceedings are being conducted against them and that it is now up to the prosecutor whether he will treat this act as a security threat.

The reason for the shooting is currently unknown.

(Srna)