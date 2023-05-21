Home » A guy and a girl were arrested because of the shooting in Mostar | Info
World

A guy and a girl were arrested because of the shooting in Mostar | Info

by admin
A guy and a girl were arrested because of the shooting in Mostar | Info

A man and a woman from Sarajevo were arrested today in Mostar for shooting with a firearm – a gas pistol, confirmed the spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton, Ljudevit Marić.

Source: FENA

He added that the two of them fired from a moving vehicle.

“The police received a tip from citizens around 4:30 p.m.. A man and a girl were arrested around 5:00 p.m. on the main road in the town of Sutina. The prosecutor on duty ordered them to be detained for 24 hours,” said Marić.

He added that criminal proceedings are being conducted against them and that it is now up to the prosecutor whether he will treat this act as a security threat.

The reason for the shooting is currently unknown.

(Srna)

See also  China: "Taiwan is an internal issue. The US has no right to intervene. Instead, they are sending dangerous signals"

You may also like

Milan overwhelms Sampdoria 5-1: Giroud overflowing, hat-trick

Serie A Verona defeated by Atalanta, Darko Lazović...

Ana Nikolić did not appear at the Ace...

Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government...

Palermo, here is the shock PHOTO from the...

The most unpredictable vote of the last 10...

American basketball player Elijah Williams captured in Montenegro...

Hooligan hit Milan Borjan | Sport

Russia claims Bahmut, Ukraine denies loss

What will you be playing this weekend? Will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy