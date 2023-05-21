Puglia will host the 2024 G7, scheduled for the second half of June, after the European elections. This was announced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the final press of this year’s edition, which is taking place in Hiroshima in Japan.

The summit that brings together the heads of state and government of the United States, France, Great Britain, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada, is also open to other important international countries. The location where the summit will take place is not yet defined. Italy will organize the event to coincide with its year of presidency of the group. The choice fell on Puglia because the region “has the function of a bridge – declared the Prime Minister – between West and East”.

The decision had been communicated directly by Meloni to the governor Michele Emilianobefore the press conference. “I had the opportunity to thank you – says the president of the Region – for the great recognition that the Italian Government has given us all with this choice. An extraordinary recognition of the work that Puglia has carried out with reference to the dialogue between East and West, in permanent connection with Pope Francis, and of our ability to welcome all the peoples of the world. We will commit ourselves with all our energies – concludes Emiliano – to make Italy look good”.

“Puglia – declares the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano, on the sidelines of an appointment in Lecce – it is at the center of the world. This choice is no coincidence, because it has always been a region that has been a crossing point between East and West, a millenary tradition symbolized for example in Otranto by the Cenobio di Casole, will find next year the ideal setting for the Great of the world“. “Our hope, and we will work in this direction – continues Mantovano – is that it is not only a splendid setting but that everything that Puglia is able to offer will allow us to face the crises that are currently gripping the globe , starting with the war in Ukraine and the implications that this war has throughout the world, starting with central Africa”.

For the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and deputy of the Brothers of Italy, Marcello Gemmato, “President Meloni’s announcement represents extraordinary news, not only for the Apulians but for the entire South”. “It will be a great opportunity for the whole Region, which will lend itself to welcoming the Great Ones of the Earth. I am sure that the Apulians will be able to demonstrate, even on this occasion – Gemmato continues – their great organizational and welcoming spirit”.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for choosing Puglia as the seat of the Italian-led G7 in June 2024: a decision that shows the government’s great attention to our region and fills us with pride. Welcoming the greats of the earth represents an extraordinary opportunity for Puglia and for the entire South. We will do our best to make the event a success. Puglia will not disappoint”. She writes it in a note Mauro D’Attis, deputy of Forza Italia and blue coordinator of Puglia.







