A huge mysterious object has landed on the beaches of Australia

breaking latest news – The discovery of a large metal cylinder unidentified on a West coast beach of Australia it is turning into a thriller that arouses curiosity even outside national borders. The authorities are investigating and as a precaution they have decreed a ban on approaching the mysterious object.

The imposing metal cylinder with a dome-shaped top measures two and a half meters in length and width and was discovered by residents on the beach of Green Headnot far from Jurian Bay, Western Australia, 250km north of Perth.

After seeing him on the seashore, he was dragged onto the shore and the alarm was immediately given to the police who set up a security perimeter.

“We want to reassure the community that we are actively working with various federal and state agencies to determine the source and nature of the object,” law enforcement officials told a local broadcaster.

According to the first indications, it would not be an object from a commercial aircraft. The Australian Space Agency is also monitoring and collaborating on the investigation, according to which “it could come from a foreign space launch vehicle, which is why we are collaborating with counterparts from other nations who may be able to provide more information “.

As a precaution, given the unknown origin of the object, the same agency stressed that “we must avoid manipulating or moving it” and asked the population to “report any further suspicious debris to the authorities”.

What worries the authorities is that if the fuel tank hypothesis is confirmed, the item may contain toxic substances. On the cylinder, investigators are looking for a serial or catalog number to identify its origin. In addition, various other more or less coherent hypotheses have been formulated.

According to Geoffrey Thomas, an aviation expert quoted by the local press, the metal cylinder could be the tank of the Indian Chandrayaan-3 rocket, which took off towards the Moon on Friday 14 July and fell into the Indian Ocean less than a year ago.

Others argue that it could be a piece of Boeing flight MH370, which disappeared in the Pacific in 2014 with 239 passengers on board. But, according to Thomas, its wear and tear would have been much greater if it had been an object that fell into the water almost a decade ago.

The Italian forensic scientist Paola Magni who lives and works in Perth is more cautious. “I’ve heard a lot of interesting theories and some conspiracy theories too,” he told Sky Australia, “but I’m a scientist, and I have to stick to the facts and until I get the samples in hand I have to go with the images which are quite interesting because you can see a colonization of barnacles. Barnacles are creatures that live in the ocean, in the shallowest part of the water and this shows – together with the fact that the colonies cover only half of the object – that it has never been at the bottom of the sea. But studying the type of cirripeds can help us trace their origin and therefore understand where the object comes from. Other data, such as metal corrosion, will tell us how long it has been in the water.”

