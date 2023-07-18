Home » Hypo NÖ in European League against Önnereds HK
Sports

Hypo NÖ in European League against Önnereds HK

by admin
Hypo NÖ in European League against Önnereds HK

Hypo Niederösterreich gets it in the women’s European League in the second qualifying round on September 23/24. to do with the Swedish club Önnereds HK. In the event of a win, it is then against the Romanian club CSM Targu Jiu for promotion to the group stage.

Seven other ÖHB clubs are represented in the European Cup: for women WAT Atzgersdorf, SC Ferlach and MGA Fivers (entry in round 2), for men HC Linz, UHK Krems, Fivers Margareten and Bregenz Handball. The Fivers and Bregenz enter in round one, Linz and Krems in round two.

See also  France, 7 changes in the final against Argentina? That's why it can be done

You may also like

Euro 2024: Uefa encourages teams to avoid flying...

Paris 2024 claims to have passed one billion...

An Exciting Day at Inter Miami: Messi’s First...

Wesley Fofana: Chelsea defender out for months after...

Salač will change the team in the World...

76ers willing to keep James Harden but the...

Austria talent suffered another cruciate ligament tear –...

Theo Hernandez-Milan, signs of stomach ache? Napoli aims...

Examining Nacho Ambriz’s Journey and Qualifications to Lead...

“My dream? Winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon»- TV...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy