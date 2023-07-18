Hypo NÖ in European League against Önnereds HK

Hypo Niederösterreich gets it in the women’s European League in the second qualifying round on September 23/24. to do with the Swedish club Önnereds HK. In the event of a win, it is then against the Romanian club CSM Targu Jiu for promotion to the group stage.

Seven other ÖHB clubs are represented in the European Cup: for women WAT Atzgersdorf, SC Ferlach and MGA Fivers (entry in round 2), for men HC Linz, UHK Krems, Fivers Margareten and Bregenz Handball. The Fivers and Bregenz enter in round one, Linz and Krems in round two.

