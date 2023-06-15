Home » «A hyperbole for not answering»- Corriere TV
World

«A hyperbole for not answering»- Corriere TV

by admin
«A hyperbole for not answering»- Corriere TV

The Wagner boss talks about a figure of speech used to avoid answering an uncomfortable question

Alarm in the diplomatic world following a statement by Evgenij Prigozhin. Responding to a question about Wednesday’s war events, the head of Wagner told a reporter: “I don’t know anything about what happened on Wednesday in Russia because I was at Berlusconi’s funeral.” A sentence reported on Telegram that immediately sparked questions. When asked by Corriere della Sera he replied that he had used hyperbole “Although I knew Berlusconi, I said that I was at Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, responding to a newspaper with which I did not want to speak on the questions he had posed to me,” he explained. Concluding: «It’s more or less like saying I’ve been to the moon, to heaven or somewhere else where for obvious reasons I could never have gone. I didn’t go to Berlusconi’s funeral.”

June 15, 2023 – Updated June 15, 2023 , 11:02 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  Macron in Moscow seeks mediation on the Ukrainian crisis - Pierre Haski

You may also like

Clash between trains, two convictions and 14 acquittals

Ecuador, twist at the funeral home: a woman...

The new season of Sala Barcelona arrives

Željko Obradović on insults to Nemanja Nedović |...

Marko Feher, fashion show in Banja Luka |...

Damage caused by bad weather, the appeal of...

the red furies go in the final. Blues...

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra – FASHION WORLD

Ester Carro combines affordable housing and sustainability at...

Mirka Vasiljević wears jewelry worth 63,000 euros |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy