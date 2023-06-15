«A hyperbole for not answering»- Corriere TV

The Wagner boss talks about a figure of speech used to avoid answering an uncomfortable question

Alarm in the diplomatic world following a statement by Evgenij Prigozhin. Responding to a question about Wednesday’s war events, the head of Wagner told a reporter: “I don’t know anything about what happened on Wednesday in Russia because I was at Berlusconi’s funeral.” A sentence reported on Telegram that immediately sparked questions. When asked by Corriere della Sera he replied that he had used hyperbole “Although I knew Berlusconi, I said that I was at Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, responding to a newspaper with which I did not want to speak on the questions he had posed to me,” he explained. Concluding: «It’s more or less like saying I’ve been to the moon, to heaven or somewhere else where for obvious reasons I could never have gone. I didn’t go to Berlusconi’s funeral.”