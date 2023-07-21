A landslide killed at least twenty people in the Indian state of Maharashtra on Wednesday night: about a hundred are still missing

On Wednesday night a large landslide hit the small town of Irshalwadi in the central-western Indian state of Maharashtra. At least 20 people died and about 100 are still missing, according to local authorities. Rescue operations, which were halted Thursday due to rain, are made particularly difficult by the location of Irshalwadi, located in a remote area and on top of a hill. The terrain, which is particularly steep and slippery after days of rain, is also making it difficult for excavators to arrive to remove the debris. According to local authorities, 98 people have already been rescued.

Over the past two weeks, numerous Indian states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, have been affected by heavy rains which according to the Indian Meteorological Department will continue in the coming days.

